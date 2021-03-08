Colliers Securities Believes Williams Industrial Services Group (WLMS) Won’t Stop Here

In a report issued on February 9, Richard Ryan from Colliers Securities maintained a Buy rating on Williams Industrial Services Group (WLMS), with a price target of $5.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.49, close to its 52-week high of $3.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Ryan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.9% and a 62.5% success rate. Ryan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Allied Motion Technologies, Vishay Precision Group, and Ultra Clean Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Williams Industrial Services Group with a $5.50 average price target.

Williams Industrial Services Group’s market cap is currently $88.3M and has a P/E ratio of 31.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -5.58.

Williams Industrial Services Group, Inc. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of a broad array of equipment and services to the power infrastructure, energy and process industries. It operates through the William Industrial Services Group LLC segment. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.