Colliers Securities Believes Universal Electronics (UEIC) Won’t Stop Here

In a report issued on February 16, Steve Frankel from Colliers Securities maintained a Buy rating on Universal Electronics (UEIC), with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $59.14, close to its 52-week high of $61.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Frankel is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 53.8% success rate. Frankel covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Brightcove, Harmonic, and Qumu.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Universal Electronics with a $72.00 average price target, implying a 21.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 19, B.Riley Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $74.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $61.40 and a one-year low of $29.50. Currently, Universal Electronics has an average volume of 66.13K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 61 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of UEIC in relation to earlier this year.

Universal Electronics, Inc. engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. It offers pre-programmed universal infrared and radio frequency remote controls; integrated circuits; and software applications for televisions, audio-video accessories, intelligent wireless security, and smart home products. The company was founded on November 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, CA.