Colliers Securities Believes Tennant Co (TNC) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report issued on March 1, Michael Shlisky from Colliers Securities assigned a Buy rating to Tennant Co (TNC), with a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $78.47, close to its 52-week high of $79.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Shlisky is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 24.2% and a 47.3% success rate. Shlisky covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Columbus Mckinnon, Manitowoc Company, and Workhorse Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tennant Co is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $90.00.

The company has a one-year high of $79.74 and a one-year low of $46.64. Currently, Tennant Co has an average volume of 74.45K.

Tennant Co. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; cleaning tools and supplies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; Latin America; Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by George Henry Tennant in 1870 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.