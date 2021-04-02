Colliers Securities Believes SWK Holdings (SWKH) Won’t Stop Here

In a report issued on January 8, Kyle Bauser from Colliers Securities reiterated a Buy rating on SWK Holdings (SWKH), with a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $15.20, close to its 52-week high of $16.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Bauser is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.5% and a 65.2% success rate. Bauser covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Chembio Diagnostics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SWK Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $23.00.

The company has a one-year high of $16.24 and a one-year low of $9.90. Currently, SWK Holdings has an average volume of 8,207.

SWK Holdings Corp. is engaged in the business of financial and asset management in the field of pharmaceutical. The company offers capital and investments in life science companies, institutions and inventors. It engages in royalty purchases and financings, as well as commercialization of products. The company was founded in July 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.