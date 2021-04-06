Colliers Securities Believes SWK Holdings (SWKH) Still Has Room to Grow

Colliers Securities analyst Kyle Bauser reiterated a Buy rating on SWK Holdings (SWKH) today and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $15.77, close to its 52-week high of $16.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Bauser is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.1% and a 68.6% success rate. Bauser covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Chembio Diagnostics.

SWK Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.00, implying a 47.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Maxim Group also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $23.00 price target.

SWK Holdings’ market cap is currently $191.2M and has a P/E ratio of 19.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.88.

SWK Holdings Corp. is engaged in the business of financial and asset management in the field of pharmaceutical. The company offers capital and investments in life science companies, institutions and inventors. It engages in royalty purchases and financings, as well as commercialization of products. The company was founded in July 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.