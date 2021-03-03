Colliers Securities Believes Semler Scientific (SMLR) Won’t Stop Here

Colliers Securities analyst Kyle Bauser reiterated a Buy rating on Semler Scientific (SMLR) yesterday and set a price target of $142.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $117.00, close to its 52-week high of $118.97.

Bauser has an average return of 7.3% when recommending Semler Scientific.

According to TipRanks.com, Bauser is ranked #1986 out of 7342 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Semler Scientific is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $144.50, implying a 25.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 25, B.Riley Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $121.00 price target.

Based on Semler Scientific’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $10.73 million and net profit of $4.87 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $8.9 million and had a net profit of $7.78 million.

Semler Scientific, Inc. engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers’ patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests. The company was founded by Herbert J. Semler and Shirley L. Semler on August 9, 2007 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.