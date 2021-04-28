Colliers Securities Believes New Senior Investment Group (SNR) Won’t Stop Here

Colliers Securities analyst Steve Frankel maintained a Buy rating on New Senior Investment Group (SNR) today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $6.60, close to its 52-week high of $6.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Frankel is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 53.4% success rate. Frankel covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Diversified Healthcare Trust, Bluerock Residential Growth, and Mid-America Apartment.

Currently, the analyst consensus on New Senior Investment Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.50.

New Senior Investment Group’s market cap is currently $553.2M and has a P/E ratio of -83.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.83.

New Senior Investment Group, Inc. engages in investing in private pay senior housing properties. It operates through the following properties: Managed IL, and Other. The Managed IL Properties invest in senior housing properties throughout the United States and engage property managers to manage those senior housing properties. The Other Properties invests in senior housing and healthcare properties throughout the United States and lease those properties to healthcare operating companies under triple net leases that obligate the tenants to pay all property-related expenses, including maintenance, utilities, taxes, insurance, repairs, capital improvements and the payroll expense of property-level employees. The company was founded on May 17, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.