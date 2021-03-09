Colliers Securities Believes Nesco Holdings (NSCO) Still Has Room to Grow

Colliers Securities analyst Michael Shlisky maintained a Buy rating on Nesco Holdings (NSCO) today and set a price target of $8.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.12, close to its 52-week high of $8.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Shlisky is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 24.3% and a 47.8% success rate. Shlisky covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Columbus Mckinnon, Manitowoc Company, and The Toro Company.

Nesco Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.50.

Based on Nesco Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $69.26 million and net profit of $15.17 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $62.44 million and had a GAAP net loss of $18.01 million.

Nesco Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of equipment parts, tools, accessories and rental services. It offers equipment for the maintenance, repair, upgrade and installation of critical infrastructure assets including electric lines, telecommunications networks and rail systems. The company is headquartered in Fort Wayne, IN.