Colliers Securities Believes Intricon (IIN) Won’t Stop Here

Colliers Securities analyst Kyle Bauser reiterated a Buy rating on Intricon (IIN) on February 22 and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $25.47, close to its 52-week high of $26.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Bauser is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 52.8% success rate. Bauser covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Bioanalytical Systems.

Intricon has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.50, representing a 7.8% upside. In a report issued on February 26, B.Riley Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

Intricon’s market cap is currently $228M and has a P/E ratio of -87.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.42.

Intricon Corp. engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of miniature and micro-miniature body-worn devices. It operates through the Body-Worn Device and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer segments. The Body-Worn Device segment comprises medical, hearing health, and professional audio markets. The Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer segment provides advanced hearing products such as ultra-miniature volume controls and trimmers, custom amplifiers, and custom, completed hearing instruments. The company was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Arden Hills, MN.