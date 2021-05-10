Colliers Securities Believes inTEST (INTT) Still Has Room to Grow

Colliers Securities analyst Richard Ryan maintained a Buy rating on inTEST (INTT) today and set a price target of $15.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $12.80, close to its 52-week high of $13.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Ryan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.4% and a 67.2% success rate. Ryan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Allied Motion Technologies, Vishay Precision Group, and Ultra Clean Holdings.

inTEST has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.25.

The company has a one-year high of $13.74 and a one-year low of $2.92. Currently, inTEST has an average volume of 147.2K.

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments. The Thermal Products segment designs, manufactures, and markets tester interface products. The EMS segment consists of the manufacturing operations in New Jersey and California. The company maximizes its businesses by identifying, acquiring, and optimizing complementary businesses. inTEST was founded by Stuart F. Daniels, Daniel J. Graham, and Alyn R. Holt in September 1981 and is headquartered in Mansfield, MA.