Colliers Securities Believes Independence Realty (IRT) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Steve Frankel from Colliers Securities initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Independence Realty (IRT) and a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $16.93, close to its 52-week high of $16.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Frankel is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 53.4% success rate. Frankel covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Diversified Healthcare Trust, Bluerock Residential Growth, and New Senior Investment Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Independence Realty is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $17.42, which is a 3.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 26, BMO Capital also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

Based on Independence Realty’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $54.09 million and net profit of $13.26 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $51.43 million and had a net profit of $23.78 million.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.