Colliers Securities Believes Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, David Toti from Colliers Securities initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) and a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $21.99, close to its 52-week high of $22.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Toti is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 3.5% and a 69.2% success rate. Toti covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Bluerock Residential Growth, National Retail Properties, and Plymouth Industrial Reit.

Gladstone Commercial has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $22.13 and a one-year low of $15.78. Currently, Gladstone Commercial has an average volume of 201.7K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investmen,t and ownership of net leased industrial, commercial, and retail real properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.