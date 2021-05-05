Colliers Securities Believes Federal Signal (FSS) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Michael Shlisky from Colliers Securities maintained a Buy rating on Federal Signal (FSS), with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $41.24, close to its 52-week high of $42.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Shlisky is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 21.5% and a 50.0% success rate. Shlisky covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Commercial Vehicle Group, Manitex International, and Alta Equipment Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Federal Signal with a $45.67 average price target, which is a 10.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 21, Raymond James also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $45.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $42.49 and a one-year low of $24.66. Currently, Federal Signal has an average volume of 255.3K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 39 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FSS in relation to earlier this year.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group, and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment. The Safety and Security Systems Group segment offers comprehensive systems and products which law enforcement, fire rescue, emergency medical services, campuses, military facilities, and industrial sites use to protect people and property. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.