Colliers Securities Believes Enthusiast Gaming Holdings (ENGMF) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Derek Soderberg from Colliers Securities maintained a Buy rating on Enthusiast Gaming Holdings (ENGMF), with a price target of C$12.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.98, close to its 52-week high of $8.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Soderberg is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.8% and a 33.3% success rate. Soderberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Lattice Semicon, Axon Enterprise, and Sierra Wireless.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Enthusiast Gaming Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $9.44, representing a 24.2% upside. In a report issued on March 17, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$8.75 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $8.49 and a one-year low of $0.80. Currently, Enthusiast Gaming Holdings has an average volume of 251.6K.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc is a gaming company building authentic lifestyle gamers. It has an online network of over 80, owned and affiliated, gaming related websites and a network of 900 YouTube channels reaching 150 million visitors. It also owns and operates Canada’s video-gaming expo, Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo “EGLX”. Its products and services fall into three principal segments: content, advertising and events.

