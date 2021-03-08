Colliers Securities Believes Dolby Laboratories (DLB) Won’t Stop Here

Colliers Securities analyst Steve Frankel assigned a Buy rating to Dolby Laboratories (DLB) on January 29 and set a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $98.56, close to its 52-week high of $101.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Frankel is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 53.8% success rate. Frankel covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Brightcove, Harmonic, and Qumu.

Dolby Laboratories has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $99.50, a 1.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 24, Tigress Financial also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

Based on Dolby Laboratories’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $390 million and net profit of $135 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $292 million and had a net profit of $48.75 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 68 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DLB in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc. designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.