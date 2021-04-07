Colliers Securities Believes Custom Truck One Source (CTOS) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Michael Shlisky from Colliers Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Custom Truck One Source (CTOS), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $9.30, close to its 52-week high of $10.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Shlisky is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 23.7% and a 48.5% success rate. Shlisky covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Commercial Vehicle Group, Manitex International, and Alta Equipment Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Custom Truck One Source is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.50, representing a 19.0% upside. In a report issued on April 5, Oppenheimer also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 30 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CTOS in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Nesco Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of equipment parts, tools, accessories and rental services. It offers equipment for the maintenance, repair, upgrade and installation of critical infrastructure assets including electric lines, telecommunications networks and rail systems. The company is headquartered in Fort Wayne, IN.