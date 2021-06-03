Colliers Securities Believes City Office REIT (CIO) Won’t Stop Here

Colliers Securities analyst David Toti initiated coverage with a Buy rating on City Office REIT (CIO) today and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.91, close to its 52-week high of $12.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Toti is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 3.5% and a 69.2% success rate. Toti covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Bluerock Residential Growth, National Retail Properties, and Plymouth Industrial Reit.

City Office REIT has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.00.

Based on City Office REIT’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $39.52 million and net profit of $48.82 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $40.12 million and had a net profit of $824K.

City Office REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.