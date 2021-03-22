Colliers Securities Believes Alta Equipment Group (ALTG) Won’t Stop Here

Colliers Securities analyst Michael Shlisky maintained a Buy rating on Alta Equipment Group (ALTG) today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $13.12, close to its 52-week high of $13.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Shlisky is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 24.0% and a 49.0% success rate. Shlisky covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Commercial Vehicle Group, Manitex International, and Columbus Mckinnon.

Alta Equipment Group has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.67, which is a 28.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 11, D.A. Davidson also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

Alta Equipment Group’s market cap is currently $393.8M and has a P/E ratio of -11.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.71.

Alta Equipment Group, Inc. owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms. It sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for several categories of equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment and other industrial and construction equipment through its branch network. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered Livonia, MI.