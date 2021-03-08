Colliers Securities Assigns a Buy Rating on Harmonic (HLIT)

Colliers Securities analyst Steve Frankel assigned a Buy rating to Harmonic (HLIT) on February 2 and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.57.

Frankel has an average return of 1.2% when recommending Harmonic.

According to TipRanks.com, Frankel is ranked #2157 out of 7344 analysts.

Harmonic has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.63, representing a 21.9% upside. In a report issued on February 2, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.50 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Harmonic’s market cap is currently $743.4M and has a P/E ratio of -24.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 54.07.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 39 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Last month, Nimrod Ben-Natan, the SVP & GM, Cable Access of HLIT sold 100,000 shares for a total of $795,381.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Harmonic, Inc. engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Edge segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies, including streaming new media companies. The Cable Edge segment markets cable access solutions and related services, such as CableOS software-based Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) solutions. The company was founded in June 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.