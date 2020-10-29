Colliers International Group (CIGI) Receives a Buy from Scotiabank

In a report released yesterday, Scotia Capital from Scotiabank maintained a Buy rating on Colliers International Group (CIGI), with a price target of $86.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $69.75.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Colliers International Group is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $88.75, a 24.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $90.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Colliers International Group’s market cap is currently $2.79B and has a P/E ratio of 39.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -2.58.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 35 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CIGI in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Colliers International Group, Inc. engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate. The Corporate segment includes the costs of global administrative functions and corporate head office. The company was founded on July 31, 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.