Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL) Receives a Buy from Needham

Needham analyst Serge Belanger assigned a Buy rating to Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL) today and set a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $18.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.6% and a 48.2% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, and Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

Collegium Pharmaceutical has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $33.67.

The company has a one-year high of $25.59 and a one-year low of $13.00. Currently, Collegium Pharmaceutical has an average volume of 264.9K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 47 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of COLL in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the developing and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR. The Xtampza ER provides pain control while maintaining its extended-release drug release profile after being subjected to common methods of abuse and accidental misuse. The Nucynta ER for the treatment of chronic pain and neuropathic pain associated with diabetic peripheral neuropathy. The Nucynta IR is a release formulation of tapentadol indicated for the management of acute pain severe enough to require an opioid analgesic. The company was founded by Michael Thomas Heffernan in October 2003 and is headquartered in Stoughton, MA.