Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Cantor Fitzgerald and H.C. Wainwright gave Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: COLL) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Needham. Analyst Serge Belanger maintained a Buy rating on Collegium Pharmaceutical today and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.3% and a 50.0% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Collegium Pharmaceutical with a $29.00 average price target, representing a 34.9% upside. In a report issued on January 15, Gabelli also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Collegium Pharmaceutical’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $6.11 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $9.09 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 55 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of COLL in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the developing and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases.