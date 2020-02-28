Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL) Gets a Buy Rating from William Blair

William Blair analyst Tim Lugo maintained a Buy rating on Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.25, close to its 52-week high of $25.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Lugo is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.8% and a 39.7% success rate. Lugo covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Collegium Pharmaceutical with a $33.83 average price target, a 54.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 14, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $38.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $25.59 and a one-year low of $10.01. Currently, Collegium Pharmaceutical has an average volume of 563.8K.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the developing and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases.