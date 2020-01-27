Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Receives a Buy from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI analyst Robert Ottenstein maintained a Buy rating on Colgate-Palmolive (CL) on January 24 and set a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $70.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Ottenstein is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.4% and a 71.8% success rate. Ottenstein covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa, and Constellation Brands.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Colgate-Palmolive with a $73.00 average price target.

Colgate-Palmolive’s market cap is currently $60.25B and has a P/E ratio of 26.05. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -185.96.

Colgate-Palmolive Co. is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition segments.