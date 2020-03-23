Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Received its Third Buy in a Row

Howard Kim- March 23, 2020, 11:30 AM EDT

After Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley gave Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE: CL) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from RBC Capital. Analyst Nik Modi maintained a Buy rating on Colgate-Palmolive today and set a price target of $91.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $60.46, close to its 52-week low of $60.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Modi is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.7% and a 56.3% success rate. Modi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Mondelez International, and Edgewell Personal Care.

Colgate-Palmolive has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $75.90, representing a 22.2% upside. In a report issued on March 20, Merrill Lynch also upgraded the stock to Buy.

Colgate-Palmolive’s market cap is currently $53.08B and has a P/E ratio of 22.58. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 453.50.

Colgate-Palmolive Co. is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments.

