Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley gave Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE: CL) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from RBC Capital. Analyst Nik Modi maintained a Buy rating on Colgate-Palmolive yesterday and set a price target of $91.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $69.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Modi is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.7% and a 61.6% success rate. Modi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Mondelez International, and Edgewell Personal Care.

Colgate-Palmolive has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $74.73, a 6.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 31, Morgan Stanley also resumed coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $72.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $77.42 and a one-year low of $58.50. Currently, Colgate-Palmolive has an average volume of 5.75M.

Colgate-Palmolive Co. is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors. The Pet Nutrition segment offers pet nutrition products for dogs and cats. The company was founded by William Colgate in 1806 and is headquartered in New York, NY.