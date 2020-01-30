Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Nik Modi maintained a Hold rating on Colgate-Palmolive (CL) today and set a price target of $69.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $68.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Modi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.9% and a 70.6% success rate. Modi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mondelez International, Edgewell Personal Care, and Constellation Brands.

Colgate-Palmolive has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $73.00, a 4.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 21, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $77.00 price target.

Colgate-Palmolive’s market cap is currently $58.99B and has a P/E ratio of 25.51. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -182.07.

Colgate-Palmolive Co. is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition segments.