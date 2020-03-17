Colfax (CFX) Gets a Hold Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Joshua Pokrzywinski maintained a Hold rating on Colfax (CFX) today and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.03, close to its 52-week low of $18.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Pokrzywinski is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.1% and a 37.9% success rate. Pokrzywinski covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Drainage Systems, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

Colfax has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $41.33.

Based on Colfax’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $16.86 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $45.89 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 45 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CFX in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company that provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Medical Technology; and Fabrication Technology.