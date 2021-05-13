Coinbase Global (COIN) Receives a Hold from Mizuho Securities

In a report released today, Dan Dolev from Mizuho Securities maintained a Hold rating on Coinbase Global (COIN), with a price target of $315.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $265.10, close to its 52-week low of $250.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Dolev is ranked #1056 out of 7492 analysts.

Coinbase Global has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $424.30, which is a 53.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 4, KBW also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $325.00 price target.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 48 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of COIN in relation to earlier this year.

Coinbase Global Inc is a provider of end-to-end financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto-economy. It generates substantially all its net revenue from transaction fees from trades that occur on its platform. Geographically, it derives a vast majority of its revenues from the US followed by the rest of the world.

