Coinbase Global (COIN) Gets a Hold Rating from Mizuho Securities

In a report released today, Dan Dolev from Mizuho Securities initiated coverage with a Hold rating on Coinbase Global (COIN) and a price target of $285.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $311.92, close to its 52-week low of $310.00.

Coinbase Global has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $479.83.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 45 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of COIN in relation to earlier this year.

Coinbase Global Inc is a provider of end-to-end financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto-economy. It generates substantially all its net revenue from transaction fees from trades that occur on its platform. Geographically, it derives a vast majority of its revenues from the US followed by the rest of the world.