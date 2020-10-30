Cohu (COHU) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Brian Anderson- October 30, 2020, 7:45 AM EDT

In a report released today, Quinn Bolton from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Cohu (COHU), with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $20.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Bolton is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 31.1% and a 73.4% success rate. Bolton covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Energy Industries, Axcelis Technologies, and Ultra Clean Holdings.

Cohu has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $26.00.

Based on Cohu’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $144 million and GAAP net loss of $4.74 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $150 million and had a GAAP net loss of $19.32 million.

Cohu, Inc. engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection, and Printed Circuit Board Test. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Poway, CA.

