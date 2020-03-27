Cohu (COHU) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After B.Riley FBR and Craig-Hallum gave Cohu (NASDAQ: COHU) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Deutsche Bank. Analyst Sidney Ho maintained a Buy rating on Cohu today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Ho is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.4% and a 55.4% success rate. Ho covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Smart Global Holdings, Applied Materials, and MKS Instruments.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cohu is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $22.20, representing a 58.6% upside. In a report issued on March 16, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $23.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $26.43 and a one-year low of $8.89. Currently, Cohu has an average volume of 288.1K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 49 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of COHU in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Steven Bilodeau, a Director at COHU sold 18,409 shares for a total of $402,044.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Cohu, Inc. engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection, and Printed Circuit Board Test. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Poway, CA.

Read More on COHU: