Coherus Biosciences (CHRS) Receives a Buy from Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse analyst Lorenzo Biasio maintained a Buy rating on Coherus Biosciences (CHRS) yesterday and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $16.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Biasio is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.9% and a 65.1% success rate. Biasio covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Merck & Company, Illumina, and Pfizer.

Coherus Biosciences has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $31.00, representing a 73.8% upside. In a report issued on April 30, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

Based on Coherus Biosciences’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $116 million and net profit of $35.57 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $37.1 million and had a GAAP net loss of $20 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 53 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. is a commercial-stage clinical biologics platform company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its clinical products include pegfilgrastim biosimilar, adalimumab biosimilar, etanercept biosimilar, ranibizumab biosimilar, and aflibercept biosimilar. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.