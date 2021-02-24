Coherus Biosciences (CHRS) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Maxim Group and H.C. Wainwright gave Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ: CHRS) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Mizuho Securities. Analyst Salim Syed maintained a Buy rating on Coherus Biosciences today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $16.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Syed has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -3.5% and a 47.0% success rate. Syed covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Atara Biotherapeutics, Assembly Biosciences, and Unity Biotechnology.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Coherus Biosciences is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $29.67.

The company has a one-year high of $22.22 and a one-year low of $10.86. Currently, Coherus Biosciences has an average volume of 1.17M.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. is a commercial-stage clinical biologics platform company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its clinical products include pegfilgrastim biosimilar, adalimumab biosimilar, etanercept biosimilar, ranibizumab biosimilar, and aflibercept biosimilar. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.