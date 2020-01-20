Coherent (COHR) Receives a Hold from Barclays

Barclays analyst Blayne Curtis maintained a Hold rating on Coherent (COHR) on January 16 and set a price target of $170.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $173.70, close to its 52-week high of $178.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Curtis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.7% and a 66.5% success rate. Curtis covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Smart Global Holdings, and Silicon Laboratories.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Coherent is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $195.67.

The company has a one-year high of $178.08 and a one-year low of $107.18. Currently, Coherent has an average volume of 234.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 44 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of COHR in relation to earlier this year.

Coherent, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS) business segments.