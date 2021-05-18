CohBar (CWBR) Gets a Buy Rating from Chardan Capital

In a report released today, Michael Morabito from Chardan Capital reiterated a Buy rating on CohBar (CWBR). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Morabito ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -10.2% and a 35.7% success rate. Morabito covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, and Viking Therapeutics.

CohBar has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.33.

Based on CohBar’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $4.71 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $3.72 million.

CohBar, Inc. engages in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics. It focuses on treatments of diseases, which include diabetes, obesity, fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, and atherosclerosis. The company was founded by Nir Barzilai, Pinchas Cohen, David Sinclair, John Amatruda, and Laura Cobb on October 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.