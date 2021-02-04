Cognyte Software (CGNT) Initiated with a Buy at Aegis Capital

Cognyte Software (CGNT) received a Buy rating and a $4.80 price target from Aegis Capital analyst Aegis Capital Corp. on December 1. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $31.00.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cognyte Software is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $40.50, implying a 53.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Needham also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $36.00 price target.

Cognyte Software Ltd provides security analytics software that empowers governments and enterprises with Actionable Intelligence. The company’s solutions accelerate security investigations and connect the dots to successfully identify, neutralize, and prevent national security, personal safety, business continuity, and cyber threats.