Cognizant (CTSH) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

In a report issued on February 5, Daniel Perlin from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Cognizant (CTSH), with a price target of $72.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $69.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Perlin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.9% and a 82.6% success rate. Perlin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Bottomline Technologies, and Jack Henry & Associates.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cognizant is a Hold with an average price target of $69.20, a -2.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 5, Wells Fargo also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $73.00 price target.

Cognizant’s market cap is currently $38.11B and has a P/E ratio of 21.14. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.46.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology.