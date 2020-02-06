Cognizant (CTSH): New Sell Recommendation for This Technology Giant

Needham analyst Mayank Tandon maintained a Sell rating on Cognizant (CTSH) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $64.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Tandon is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.7% and a 69.3% success rate. Tandon covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Bottomline Technologies, Sapiens International, and Euronet Worldwide.

Cognizant has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $66.25.

Based on Cognizant’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.28 billion and net profit of $395 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.13 billion and had a net profit of $648 million.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology.