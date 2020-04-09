Cognizant (CTSH): New Sell Recommendation for This Technology Giant

In a report released today, Mayank Tandon from Needham maintained a Sell rating on Cognizant (CTSH). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $54.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Tandon is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.0% and a 52.4% success rate.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Cognizant with a $65.27 average price target.

Based on Cognizant’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.28 billion and net profit of $395 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.13 billion and had a net profit of $648 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 214 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Most recently, in February 2020, Leo Mackay, a Director at CTSH bought 5,500 shares for a total of $327,965.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services. The Healthcare segment involves healthcare and life sciences. The Products and Resources segment comprises of retail and consumer goods, manufacturing and logistics, travel and hospitality, and energy and utilities. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment includes communications, information, media and entertainment, and technology. The company was founded by Wijeyaraj Kumar Mahadeva and Francisco D’Souza in 1994 and is headquartered in Teaneck, NJ.