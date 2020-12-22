Cognizant (CTSH) Gets a Sell Rating from Barclays

Barclays analyst Ramsey El Assal maintained a Sell rating on Cognizant (CTSH) on April 9 and set a price target of $54.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $80.47, close to its 52-week high of $82.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Assal is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.1% and a 70.8% success rate. Assal covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Automatic Data Processing, BigCommerce Holdings, and Paypal Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cognizant with a $80.46 average price target, a 0.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 27, UBS also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

Based on Cognizant’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.24 billion and net profit of $348 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.25 billion and had a net profit of $497 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 138 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CTSH in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Maureen Breakiron-Evans, a Director at CTSH bought 8,467 shares for a total of $410,650.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services. The Healthcare segment involves healthcare and life sciences. The Products and Resources segment comprises of retail and consumer goods, manufacturing and logistics, travel and hospitality, and energy and utilities. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment includes communications, information, media and entertainment, and technology. The company was founded by Wijeyaraj Kumar Mahadeva and Francisco D’Souza in 1994 and is headquartered in Teaneck, NJ.

