Cognizant (CTSH) Gets a Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Glenn Greene maintained a Hold rating on Cognizant (CTSH) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $64.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Greene is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 23.1% and a 87.0% success rate. Greene covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jack Henry & Associates, Fidelity National Info, and Global Payments.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Cognizant with a $67.00 average price target, representing a 3.7% upside. In a report issued on January 21, Berenberg Bank also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $63.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Cognizant’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.25 billion and net profit of $497 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.13 billion and had a net profit of $648 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology.