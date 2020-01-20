Cognizant (CTSH) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

In a report issued on January 17, Daniel Perlin from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Cognizant (CTSH), with a price target of $72.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $62.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Perlin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.4% and a 83.2% success rate. Perlin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Bottomline Technologies, and Jack Henry & Associates.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cognizant is a Hold with an average price target of $67.75, implying an 8.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 9, Wells Fargo also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $70.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Cognizant’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.25 billion and net profit of $497 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.13 billion and had a net profit of $648 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology.