Cognex (CGNX) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Needham analyst James Ricchiuti maintained a Hold rating on Cognex (CGNX) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $89.84, close to its 52-week high of $90.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.2% and a 69.4% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Teledyne Technologies, Benchmark Electronics, and TTM Technologies.

Cognex has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $81.00.

The company has a one-year high of $90.30 and a one-year low of $35.20. Currently, Cognex has an average volume of 686.2K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 26 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CGNX in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in November 2020, Theodor Krantz, a Director at CGNX sold 15,000 shares for a total of $1,081,907.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks, primarily in manufacturing processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver, and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.