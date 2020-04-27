Cognex (CGNX) Gets a Hold Rating from Needham

In a report released today, James Ricchiuti from Needham maintained a Hold rating on Cognex (CGNX). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $48.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.1% and a 57.5% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Benchmark Electronics, Teledyne Technologies, and Faro Technologies.

Cognex has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $43.40.

The company has a one-year high of $59.14 and a one-year low of $35.21. Currently, Cognex has an average volume of 1.31M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 18 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CGNX in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in February 2020, Patrick Alias, a Director at CGNX sold 10,000 shares for a total of $526,300.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks, primarily in manufacturing processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver, and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

