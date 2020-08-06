Cogent Comms (CCOI) Receives a Hold from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Timothy Horan assigned a Hold rating to Cogent Comms (CCOI) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $79.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Horan is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.6% and a 74.2% success rate. Horan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Limelight Networks, GTT Communications, and Boingo Wireless.

Cogent Comms has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $84.00.

Based on Cogent Comms’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $141 million and net profit of $9.23 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $134 million and had a net profit of $9.22 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 74 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CCOI in relation to earlier this year.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications services. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.