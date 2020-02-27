Cogent Comms (CCOI) Gets a Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Timothy Horan maintained a Hold rating on Cogent Comms (CCOI) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $74.95, close to its 52-week high of $77.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Horan is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 17.2% and a 74.9% success rate. Horan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Limelight Networks, GTT Communications, and Boingo Wireless.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Cogent Comms with a $70.75 average price target.

Cogent Comms’ market cap is currently $3.51B and has a P/E ratio of 92.52. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -18.42.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 88 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CCOI in relation to earlier this year.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications services. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services.