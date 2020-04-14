Cogent Comms (CCOI) Gets a Buy Rating from Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse analyst Sami Badri maintained a Buy rating on Cogent Comms (CCOI) today and set a price target of $99.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $90.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Badri is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.8% and a 45.4% success rate. Badri covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Motorola Solutions, Ubiquiti Networks, and CommScope Holding.

Cogent Comms has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $81.00, representing a -5.1% downside. In a report issued on April 1, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $95.00 price target.

Cogent Comms’ market cap is currently $4B and has a P/E ratio of 104.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -19.78.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 86 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CCOI in relation to earlier this year.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications services. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.