Cogent Biosciences (COGT) Receives a Buy from LifeSci Capital

Howard Kim- March 12, 2021, 4:05 AM EDT

In a report issued on March 5, Sam Slutsky from LifeSci Capital assigned a Buy rating to Cogent Biosciences (COGT), with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Slutsky is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.2% and a 66.7% success rate. Slutsky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Catalyst Biosciences, and Sierra Oncology.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cogent Biosciences is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $22.00.

Based on Cogent Biosciences’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $312K and GAAP net loss of $49.98 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.02 million and had a GAAP net loss of $11.92 million.

