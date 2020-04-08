Cogeco Communications (CGEAF) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

In a report issued on April 6, Drew Mcreynolds from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Cogeco Communications (CGEAF), with a price target of C$104.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $65.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Mcreynolds is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.4% and a 49.7% success rate. Mcreynolds covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Points International, Shaw Communications, and Corus Entertainment.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cogeco Communications is a Hold with an average price target of $76.62, representing a 16.7% upside. In a report released today, Canaccord Genuity also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a C$96.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $90.10 and a one-year low of $65.66. Currently, Cogeco Communications has an average volume of 26.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Cogeco Communications, Inc. is a communications company, which provides Internet, video and telephony services to residential and business customers. It operates through the Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services segments. The Canadian Broadband Services segment activities are carried out by Cogeco Connexion in the provinces of Québec and Ontario. The American Broadband Services segment activities are carried out by Atlantic Broadband in 11 states, which are Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Maine, Maryland, New Hampshire, New York, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia. The company was founded by Henri Audet in 1972 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.